IN PICTURES: Here's your beautiful photos from Whitby prom season 2024

By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Jul 2024, 11:27 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 11:27 BST
Here is a fantastic selection of Whitby Gazette reader’s photos from prom season this year.

The long-awaited proms have finally arrived in the Whitby area and hundreds of students got their glad rags on for the special occasion.

The photos submitted by readers have been stunning this year, with students showing off a variety of fabulous outfits and vehicles.

This beautiful girl has got a fantastic ride to prom!

Whitby prom photos 2024

This beautiful girl has got a fantastic ride to prom! Photo: Katie Snaith

What a beautiful backdrop!

Whitby prom photos 2024

What a beautiful backdrop! Photo: Emily Price

A gorgeous duo ready to go to the event.

Whitby prom photos 2024

A gorgeous duo ready to go to the event. Photo: Donna Morrison

Looking very handsome!

Whitby prom photos 2024

Looking very handsome! Photo: Donna Marshall

