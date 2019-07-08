Hunmanby Hidden Gardens.

In pictures: Hunmanby's hidden gardens open their gates to the public

Hunmanby Hidden Gardens Weekend was this year attended by hundreds.

About 360 people visited the event over the two days, compared to 250 in 2017, raising over £1,000 for Hunmanby in Bloom. Pictures by Richard Ponter.

Jane and Andy Donovan tend to their garden.

1. Hunmanby Hidden Gardens

Jane and Andy Donovan tend to their garden.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Kath Major with her special garden sign.

2. Hunmanby Hidden Gardens

Kath Major with her special garden sign.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Organisers and visitors enjoy the day in Hunmanby.

3. Hunmanby Hidden Gardens

Organisers and visitors enjoy the day in Hunmanby.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Nick Harvey and Sue Rothery in their garden.

4. Hunmanby Hidden Gardens

Nick Harvey and Sue Rothery in their garden.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2