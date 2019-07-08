In pictures: Hunmanby's hidden gardens open their gates to the public
Hunmanby Hidden Gardens Weekend was this year attended by hundreds.
About 360 people visited the event over the two days, compared to 250 in 2017, raising over £1,000 for Hunmanby in Bloom. Pictures by Richard Ponter.
1. Hunmanby Hidden Gardens
Jane and Andy Donovan tend to their garden.
jpimedia
2. Hunmanby Hidden Gardens
Kath Major with her special garden sign.
jpimedia
3. Hunmanby Hidden Gardens
Organisers and visitors enjoy the day in Hunmanby.
jpimedia
4. Hunmanby Hidden Gardens
Nick Harvey and Sue Rothery in their garden.
jpimedia
View more