Today, Wednesday April 5, King Charles III and Queen Consort visited Malton.

Their Majesties The King and the Queen Consort met some of Malton’s most acclaimed independent artisan food and drink producers, as well as local charities.

The King and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, spent the afternoon at Malton’s Talbot Yard and York House.

Read about their trip to Talbot Yard here.

Check out the images below of Their Majesties The King and the Queen Consort in Malton.

1 . King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton The Queen Consort waves at the crowd after receiving a beautiful bunch of flowers. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton King Charles III and the Queen Consort smile and wave to the onlookers. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Photo Sales

3 . King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton King Charles III and the Queen Consort met food and drink producers with shops and heard more about their locally produced goods. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Photo Sales

4 . King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton King Charles III talks to one of the local food producers. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images Photo Sales