King Charles III and the Queen Consort during their visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, where they met food and drink producers with shops and heard more about their locally produced goods.King Charles III and the Queen Consort during their visit to Talbot Yard Food Court in Yorkersgate, Malton, North Yorkshire, where they met food and drink producers with shops and heard more about their locally produced goods.
IN PICTURES: King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton

Today, Wednesday April 5, King Charles III and Queen Consort visited Malton.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST

Their Majesties The King and the Queen Consort met some of Malton’s most acclaimed independent artisan food and drink producers, as well as local charities.

The King and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, spent the afternoon at Malton’s Talbot Yard and York House.

Read about their trip to Talbot Yard here.

Check out the images below of Their Majesties The King and the Queen Consort in Malton.

The Queen Consort waves at the crowd after receiving a beautiful bunch of flowers.

1. King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton

The Queen Consort waves at the crowd after receiving a beautiful bunch of flowers. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

King Charles III and the Queen Consort smile and wave to the onlookers.

2. King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton

King Charles III and the Queen Consort smile and wave to the onlookers. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

King Charles III and the Queen Consort met food and drink producers with shops and heard more about their locally produced goods.

3. King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton

King Charles III and the Queen Consort met food and drink producers with shops and heard more about their locally produced goods. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

King Charles III talks to one of the local food producers.

4. King Charles III and Queen Consort visit Malton

King Charles III talks to one of the local food producers. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

