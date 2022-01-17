IN PICTURES: Musical send-off for popular Scarborough man Barry Hampshire

People stood outside the chapel to watch the funeral service of Barry, known as Baz, on Friday.
The funeral was preceded by a last ride around the town, passing along Northway and Marine Drive before heading towards Woodland Ravine. The hearse was followed by riders on his beloved BMW motorbikes.
A band was waiting at Woodlands Crematorium to lead Barry to the chapel. The band played 'When The Saints Go Marching In".
Baz’s son Chris said: “Everyone came out laughing and smiling, saying you shouldn’t be doing this at a funeral but that’s what I wanted to do; give him a proper send-off he’d have liked to attend himself. He would have smiled and laughed.
“He was never, ever sad or down, he was always upbeat and positive. It was a privilege to have him around, he was such a pleasant bloke.
“It was a great ending to a life full of love and fun. I hope he would have liked it.”