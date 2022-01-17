IN PICTURES: Musical send-off for popular Scarborough man Barry Hampshire

People stood outside the chapel to watch the funeral service of Barry, known as Baz, on Friday.

The funeral was preceded by a last ride around the town, passing along Northway and Marine Drive before heading towards Woodland Ravine. The hearse was followed by riders on his beloved BMW motorbikes.

A band was waiting at Woodlands Crematorium to lead Barry to the chapel. The band played 'When The Saints Go Marching In".

Baz’s son Chris said: “Everyone came out laughing and smiling, saying you shouldn’t be doing this at a funeral but that’s what I wanted to do; give him a proper send-off he’d have liked to attend himself. He would have smiled and laughed.

“He was never, ever sad or down, he was always upbeat and positive. It was a privilege to have him around, he was such a pleasant bloke.

“It was a great ending to a life full of love and fun. I hope he would have liked it.”

1. Farewell to Baz The music commences as Barry makes his final journey. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Farewell to Baz Dressing to feel comfortable at one of Barry's gigs was encouraged. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3. Farewell to Baz Smiles all around as the band leads the way to Woodlands Crematorium. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Farewell to Baz The hearse was followed by Barry's beloved BMW motorbikes. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales