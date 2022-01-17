Popular Scarborough musician Barry Hampshire had a packed-out funeral service as family and friends gathered to say goodbye.

IN PICTURES: Musical send-off for popular Scarborough man Barry Hampshire

Scarborough musician Barry Hampshire, who passed away in December, received a musical send-off at a packed-out funeral service.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:16 pm
Updated Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:37 pm

People stood outside the chapel to watch the funeral service of Barry, known as Baz, on Friday.

The funeral was preceded by a last ride around the town, passing along Northway and Marine Drive before heading towards Woodland Ravine. The hearse was followed by riders on his beloved BMW motorbikes.

A band was waiting at Woodlands Crematorium to lead Barry to the chapel. The band played 'When The Saints Go Marching In".

Baz’s son Chris said: “Everyone came out laughing and smiling, saying you shouldn’t be doing this at a funeral but that’s what I wanted to do; give him a proper send-off he’d have liked to attend himself. He would have smiled and laughed.

“He was never, ever sad or down, he was always upbeat and positive. It was a privilege to have him around, he was such a pleasant bloke.

“It was a great ending to a life full of love and fun. I hope he would have liked it.”

1. Farewell to Baz

The music commences as Barry makes his final journey.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Farewell to Baz

Dressing to feel comfortable at one of Barry's gigs was encouraged.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. Farewell to Baz

Smiles all around as the band leads the way to Woodlands Crematorium.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. Farewell to Baz

The hearse was followed by Barry's beloved BMW motorbikes.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
ScarboroughBMW
Next Page
Page 1 of 4