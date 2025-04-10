Lianne, Katie, Glenda and Tayla work on their craft designsLianne, Katie, Glenda and Tayla work on their craft designs
Lianne, Katie, Glenda and Tayla work on their craft designs

IN PICTURES: Nature-inspired fun at South Cliff Gardens in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:05 BST
Youngsters have ‘Gone Wild’ at Beeforth’s Hive in South Cliff Gardens.

‘Go Wild in South Cliff Gardens’ was the first in a series of free Easter holiday activities taking place in the gardens.

Attendees were able to grab a bug box, do some crafting and have a go at a ‘just for fun’ quiz.

A number of other events are scheduled to take place over the Easter break, including:

Busy Bees Holiday Fun at Beeforth’s Hive from 1-3pm on Friday, April 11.

Wildcats Nature Crafts at Shuttleworth Gardens from 1-3pm on Saturday, April 12.

Go Wild Easter Special at Beeforth’s Hive from 10am-12pm on Tuesday, April 15.

Buy Bees Easter Active Fun at Shuttleworth Gardens from 1-3pm on Thursday, April 17.

Wildcats Nature Crafts at Shuttleworth Gardens from 1-3pm on Saturday, April 19.

Find out more on the South Cliff Gardens Community Engagement Officer Facebook page.

Getting creative at Beeforth's Hive

1. Nature-inspired fun at South Cliff Gardens

Getting creative at Beeforth's Hive Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Penny works on her special design

2. Nature-inspired fun at South Cliff Gardens

Penny works on her special design Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Gran Lisa and mum Grace with Indianna and Luna

3. Nature-inspired fun at South Cliff Gardens

Gran Lisa and mum Grace with Indianna and Luna Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Amazing mask design

4. Nature-inspired fun at South Cliff Gardens

Amazing mask design Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersScarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice