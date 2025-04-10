IN PICTURES: Nature-inspired fun at South Cliff Gardens in Scarborough

‘Go Wild in South Cliff Gardens’ was the first in a series of free Easter holiday activities taking place in the gardens.
Attendees were able to grab a bug box, do some crafting and have a go at a ‘just for fun’ quiz.
A number of other events are scheduled to take place over the Easter break, including:
Busy Bees Holiday Fun at Beeforth’s Hive from 1-3pm on Friday, April 11.
Wildcats Nature Crafts at Shuttleworth Gardens from 1-3pm on Saturday, April 12.
Go Wild Easter Special at Beeforth’s Hive from 10am-12pm on Tuesday, April 15.
Buy Bees Easter Active Fun at Shuttleworth Gardens from 1-3pm on Thursday, April 17.
Wildcats Nature Crafts at Shuttleworth Gardens from 1-3pm on Saturday, April 19.
Find out more on the South Cliff Gardens Community Engagement Officer Facebook page.
