IN PICTURES: Nature-inspired fun at South Cliff Gardens in Scarborough

‘Go Wild in South Cliff Gardens’ was the first in a series of free Easter holiday activities taking place in the gardens.

Attendees were able to grab a bug box, do some crafting and have a go at a ‘just for fun’ quiz.

A number of other events are scheduled to take place over the Easter break, including:

Busy Bees Holiday Fun at Beeforth’s Hive from 1-3pm on Friday, April 11.

Wildcats Nature Crafts at Shuttleworth Gardens from 1-3pm on Saturday, April 12.

Go Wild Easter Special at Beeforth’s Hive from 10am-12pm on Tuesday, April 15.

Buy Bees Easter Active Fun at Shuttleworth Gardens from 1-3pm on Thursday, April 17.

Wildcats Nature Crafts at Shuttleworth Gardens from 1-3pm on Saturday, April 19.

Find out more on the South Cliff Gardens Community Engagement Officer Facebook page.

1 . Nature-inspired fun at South Cliff Gardens Getting creative at Beeforth's Hive Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Nature-inspired fun at South Cliff Gardens Penny works on her special design Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Nature-inspired fun at South Cliff Gardens Gran Lisa and mum Grace with Indianna and Luna Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Nature-inspired fun at South Cliff Gardens Amazing mask design Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales