IN PICTURES: Newby and Scalby Library Garden's new look

The garden was made possible by a £18,900 grant from the National Lottery People's Projects.

Newby and Scalby Library’s Community Garden was officially opened by Mrs Barbara Gardiner, a member of the library for over 55 years, helped by Isla Webb, one of the library’s many young members. The garden has a patio, yellow brick road leading past a fairy garden to an outdoor classroom, a raised flowerbed, plenty of seating, a sheltered area, and homes for birds and bugs.

1. Newby and Scalby Library Garden

2. Newby and Scalby Library Garden

3. Newby and Scalby Library Garden

4. Newby and Scalby Library Garden

