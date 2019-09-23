IN PICTURES: Newby and Scalby Library Garden's new look

Newby and Scalby Library’s Community Garden was officially opened by Mrs Barbara Gardiner, a member of the library for over 55 years, helped by Isla Webb, one of the library’s many young members. The garden has a patio, yellow brick road leading past a fairy garden to an outdoor classroom, a raised flowerbed, plenty of seating, a sheltered area, and homes for birds and bugs.

Newby and Scalby Library Garden What the garden looked like when work began in early August.

Newby and Scalby Library Garden The new garden provides shelter and a pleasant place to relax.

Newby and Scalby Library Garden A lovely area to relax on a sunny day

Newby and Scalby Library Garden The garden is designed to be popular with young and old alike.

