IN PICTURES: Newby and Scalby Library Garden's new look
The garden was made possible by a £18,900 grant from the National Lottery People's Projects.
Newby and Scalby Library’s Community Garden was officially opened by Mrs Barbara Gardiner, a member of the library for over 55 years, helped by Isla Webb, one of the library’s many young members. The garden has a patio, yellow brick road leading past a fairy garden to an outdoor classroom, a raised flowerbed, plenty of seating, a sheltered area, and homes for birds and bugs.
1. Newby and Scalby Library Garden
What the garden looked like when work began in early August.