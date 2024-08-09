IN PICTURES: Photos and results from Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Show 2024

The show was first held in 1800

Egton Bridge, eight miles from Whitby in the North York Moors National Park, is the setting for the oldest surviving gooseberry show in the country, established in 1800.

The show is held on the first Tuesday in August each year by the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society.

Gooseberry growers travel from across the country to attend the show in a bid to take the coveted title of Champion Berry.

The fine weather saw plenty of people in attendance to discover who won, including ITV weather presenter Ross Hutchinson who filed a piece for the local news.

Chairman of the the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society Graeme Watson inspects one of the Gooseberries

The crowd were well entertained by the Eskuleles, the Esk Valley’s very own ukulele orchestra.

Ian Woodcock, Secretary of the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society said: “We were again fortunate to be hosted at Egton Manor by Mr & Mrs Foster who throw open their home to the gooseberry show.

“Graeme Watson again took champion berry (and champion grower) though it was extremely tight with a maiden grower from Cheshire, Lee Warhurst missing out by a mere 3 grains or 0.2 grams!”

The results in full were as follows:

Luna the dog inspects one of the Gooseberries

Champion Berry (R Harland Challenge Cup) - GP Watson, Millennium; 26 dr 5 gr

Champion Grower (Colin Gray Memorial Trophy) – 1st GP Watson, 58 points, equal 2nd R Okill & JA Leng, 36 points

Heaviest Maiden (Dr & Mrs Hyatt Rosebowl) – 1st L Warhurst, Millennium, 26 dr 2 gr; 2nd M de Kretser, Belmarsh, 20 dr 2 gr; 3rd V Wilson, Belmarsh, 19 dr 17 gr

Heaviest Red (Black CAT Trophy) – 1st A Hall, Kingfisher, 21 dr 10 gr; 2nd P Fishpool, Kingfisher, 18 dr 02 gr; 3rd J Hart, Lloyd George, 14 dr 5 gr

Judges weight the gooseberries

Heaviest Yellow (Bryan Nellist Trophy) – 1st GP Watson, Millennium; 26 dr 5 gr; 2nd L Warhurst, Millennium, 26 dr 2 gr; 3rd B Nellist, Montrose, 22 dr 10 gr

Heaviest Green (J & A Hart Cup) – 1st JA Leng, Bank View 19 dr 17 gr; 2nd P Stonehouse, Surprise, 17 dr 9 gr; 3rd Miss E Fishpool, Surprise 17 dr 2 gr

Heaviest White (Bennison Trophy) – 1st M de Kretser, Belmarsh, 20 dr 2 gr; 2nd V Wilson, Belmarsh, 19 dr 17 gr; 3rd R Okill, Belmarsh 18 dr 18 gr

Heaviest Twins (T W Ventress Plate) – 1st R Okill, Millennium, 41 dr 3 gr; 2nd B Nellist, Millennium, 37 dr 24 gr; 3rd GP Watson, Seedling, 35 dr 0 gr

Eric Whittam pictured with his Gooseberries

Maiden Twins (Miss May Novice Cup) – 1st P Riley, Woodpecker, 27 dr 14 gr; 2nd M de Kretser, Newton Wonder, 25 dr 5 gr; 3rd P Stonehouse, Surprise, 24 dr 18 gr

Heaviest Twelve (J E Raw Challenge Cup) – 1st GP Watson, 17 ox 15 dr 11 gr; 2nd B Nellist, 14 oz 10 dr 3 gr; 3rd A Hall, 13 oz 13 dr 5 gr

Heaviest Six (H Welford Cup) – 1st R Okill, 7 oz 2 dr 5 gr; 2nd JA Leng, 7 oz 1 dr 17 gr; 3rd P Fishpool, 6 oz 12 dr 4 gr

Maiden Six (J Spenceley Memorial Cup) - M de Kretser, 6 oz 10 dr 10 gr

Four Colours (R D Swales Memorial Cup) - TW Legg, 3 oz 12 dr 6 gr

Best Beaten Berry (Marrar Cup) - P Riley, Woodpecker, 19 dr 2 gr