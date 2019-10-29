IN PICTURES: Poppy Appeal launched in Bridlington

The Poppy Appeal has officially been launched in Bridlington this weekend.

A service was conducted by Reverend Matthew Pollard, Rector of Bridlington Priory and Padre of the Royal British Legion Bridlington Brach, at the war memorial on Saturday morning. The rededication of garden of remembrance took place at 11am.

Poppy cross at the war memorial

Poppy crosses, which were laid at the service, are available in the Bridlington Town Council Office and can be laid until Saturday November 9. Members of the public can purchase a poppy cross for a suggested donation of £1.

Afterwards, representatives from the Royal British Legion, Mayor Liam Dealtry and various local groups gathered in the Promenades Shopping Centre for the launch of this year’s appeal.

The Royal British Legion's largest fundraiser, aims to raise over £50 million to help support serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces community and their families.

Wearing a poppy represents all those who lost their lives on active service in all conflicts; from the beginning of the First World War right up to the present day.

Sea Cadets selling poppies at the launch. Pictured Ebony Hewitt, 11, Jack Allsopp , 14, Annabella Hewitt, 13, and James Cheetham, 11.

Rededication of the memorial garden