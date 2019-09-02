IN PICTURES: Queen Machine Symphonic at the Open Air Theatre

The concert featured a range of hits including, One Vision, Killer Queen, We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Radio Ga Ga, Fat Bottomed Girls, Under Pressure and I Want to Break Free. But it was the much loved Bohemian Rhapsody that brought the crowd to their feet as Queen Machine Symphonic brought the final concert at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre to a close. An encore with Somebody to Love and We are the Champions made the perfect end to a fabulous night. READ MORE: Standing ovation brings 2019 Open Air Theatre season to a close
