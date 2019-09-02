The spectacular light show thrilled the crowd

IN PICTURES: Queen Machine Symphonic at the Open Air Theatre

Scandinavian tribute stars Queen Machine were joined on Stage by West End leading lady Kerry Ellis and the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra, to deliver an unforgettable night of non-stop hits.

The concert featured a range of hits including, One Vision, Killer Queen, We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Radio Ga Ga, Fat Bottomed Girls, Under Pressure and I Want to Break Free. But it was the much loved Bohemian Rhapsody that brought the crowd to their feet as Queen Machine Symphonic brought the final concert at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre to a close. An encore with Somebody to Love and We are the Champions made the perfect end to a fabulous night. READ MORE: Standing ovation brings 2019 Open Air Theatre season to a close

Bjark Baisner gave a fantastic performance of Queen's hits

1. Queen Machine Symphonic at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The crowd loved the energetic performance

The concert was well attended

Queen Machine Symphonic wowed the crowds on Saturday night.

