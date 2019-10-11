In pictures - RSPCA launches rehoming drive to find more pets homes in North Yorkshire
The RSPCA's rehoming drive this month - called Adoptober - aims to shine a light on all of the pets in its care and encourage people to adopt a rescue dog instead of buying a puppy.
To offer an RSPCA rescue dog or cat a new home click here to find your paw-fect match - here are some of the lovable pets who need your help.
1. Bandit
This youngn Lurcher is a bundle of energy with loads of love to give. Hes a fun-loving boy who loves long walks and learning new things.
ugc
2. Kez
A quiet boy, his past has made him fearful of new situations but he has a lot of love to give and adores a fuss.
ugc
3. Rex
Friendly Rex is a lively boy who enjoys long, exciting walks and wants a family who shares his love of the outdoors.
ugc
4. Saskia
Gentle giant Akita Saskia is a softie who is always waiting for you with a waggy tail, ready for a stroke and a fuss. She walks well on the lead.
ugc
View more