IN PICTURES: Runners get a pizza the action as rain fails to dampen spirits for Malton 10K

More than 500 people took part in the three stages of the race, from the runner-focused time trial in the morning to the far more leisurely lunchtime ‘Escargot’, where visitors walked around the course sampling the wares of local producers as they walked.

Many of the fun runners in ‘La Classique’ wore food-themed costumes, from full-body hot dog outfits to banana hats, lederhosen to French mime artists.

After a rousing introduction to the course by the New York Brass Band, runners were racing against not only the clock, but also the rain, which started around 15 minutes after the start of the race – but it failed to dampen people’s spirits.

Mark Brayshaw, Head of Visit Malton, which organised the race, said: “We’re fantastically pleased with the turnout this year, and looking at the comments on social media, those who took part had a brilliant time, too.

“We even had a host of participants in the ‘sans arret’ race going around a second time with family and friends to make sure they didn’t miss any of the wonderful food and drink on offer around the 10k course.”

The food-themed running event will be followed in just three weeks by the gastronomic world’s equivalent of Glastonbury, Malton’s Harvest Food Lovers’ Festival – thought to be one of the largest free food festivals in the North – which will be hosted in the town on Saturday October 5 and Sunday October 6.

Top chefs in the demonstration kitchen include Bake Off: The Professionals judge, Benoit Blin and Eddie Scott, who won Masterchef in 2022.

Visit visitmalton.com for more.

1 . Malton 10K Tasty temptations on offer in the Malton 10K! Photo: Alan Milner Photo Sales

2 . Malton 10K Some important refuelling for the runners! Photo: milnerCreative on behalf of Visit Malton CIC Photo Sales