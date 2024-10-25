IN PICTURES: Scarborough and District Royal British Legion launches 2024 Poppy Appeal at the Brunswick Centre

Mathew O’Brien, Chair of Scarborough Royal British Legion, led proceedings and Reverend Doctor Arlene Ingham led the service..

Acts of Remembrance were carried out with guest bugler, Scarborough Sea Cadet L/C Charlie Winter playing the Last Post and Reveille.

Chair Mathew O’Brien recited the Exhortation and Kohima Epitaph and Mayor of Scarborough, Janet Jefferson, inspected the standards.

Mrs Ros Fox, Scarborough and District Poppy Appeal and Fundraising organiser, said: “We are immensely grateful for the continued generosity of the public.

“The funds raised during the Poppy Appeal go a long way in ensuring that we can provide life-changing assistance to those in need.

“Now more than ever, their support is crucial,”

For more information on how to donate or get involved, contact Mrs Fox on 07725 475 800 or email [email protected]

The annual Poppy Appeal, which provides essential support to veterans, serving members of the Armed Forces, and their families, will run from Saturday October 26 to Saturday November 9.

Mathew O’Brien, Chair of RBL Scarborough said: “This year, we are calling on everyone to wear their poppy with pride and remember the sacrifices made by our brave servicemen and women.

“Every Poppy donation made helps fund vital services and support for those who have served and continue to serve, as well as their families, who often face challenges long after conflict ends.”

A number of Acts of Remembrance will take place in Scarborough in the coming weeks;

On Sunday November 3, the Planting of the Crosses will take place in the Garden of Remembrance on Alma Square at 11.45am.

The event includes a parade of Standards, prayers and blessings, Planting of the Crosses, Yorkshire Volunteers Band and a parade.

Two events will mark Remembrance Sunday on November 10.

From 10.30am-11.15am at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough there will be a parade of Standards; laying of wreaths, prayers and Acts of Remembrance.

The Laying Poppies on the Sea Act of Remembrance will take place on the same day.

From 9.30-10.20am there will be a service at Queen St Methodist Church including the Drum Head Ceremony, blessing of wreaths and poppy drop.

This will be followed by a parade of Standards where veterans and cadets will be led by the Scarborough Sea Cadet Band from Queen Street through Newborough and Eastborough to Lifeboat House.

Concluding Acts of Remembrance and ‘Laying of Poppies on the Sea’ will take place at the Lifeboat Station from 10.40-11.15am

On Armistice Day, November 11, a short Act of Remembrance will take place in the Garden of Remembrance, Alma Square from 10.50-11.15am.

