Services took place across Scarborough on Sunday to remember those who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces.

After a two year absence, the service at Scarborough Lifeboat House returned and maroons were discharged to mark the start and finish of the two minutes silence.

At Oliver's Mount the mayor and other representatives from across the borough laid wreaths to commemorate the fallen.

1. Remembrance Sunday in Scarborough At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2. Remembrance Sunday in Scarborough Scarborough Lifeboat House Photo: RNLI Photo Sales

3. Remembrance Sunday in Scarborough Waiting to lay the wreaths Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4. Remembrance Sunday in Scarborough Future generations were well represented Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales