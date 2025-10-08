IN PICTURES: Scarborough STEM Week inspires the next generation to follow skill-based careers

The popular event has attracted more than 42,000 students since its inception, inspiring a future workforce into skill-based careers covering science, design, technology, engineering, and maths.

This year, the event saw more than 3,500 young people aged from seven to 19 attend, from schools along the coast and beyond.

Young people engaged in a wide variety of interactive activities, presented by around 40 local, regional, and national employers, as well as training and education organisations, to encourage them into further STEM learning and careers.

The event is staged by Scarborough Business Ambassadors with support from headline sponsor McCain Foods, Anglo American, Made Smarter, North Yorkshire Council, KD Recruitment and Lloyd Dowson.

The celebration is also supported by the North Yorkshire Business and Education Partnership (NYBEP).

Several awards were also presented at the event, including a memorial trophy in honour of Vaugn Bulmer, head of coach engineering at Plaxton, where the very first engineering week was held.

