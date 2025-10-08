Scarborough STEM Weekplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: Scarborough STEM Week inspires the next generation to follow skill-based careers

By Louise French
Published 8th Oct 2025, 17:40 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 17:41 BST
The 16th edition of Scarborough STEM Week has been held at Scarborough Spa.

The popular event has attracted more than 42,000 students since its inception, inspiring a future workforce into skill-based careers covering science, design, technology, engineering, and maths.

This year, the event saw more than 3,500 young people aged from seven to 19 attend, from schools along the coast and beyond.

Young people engaged in a wide variety of interactive activities, presented by around 40 local, regional, and national employers, as well as training and education organisations, to encourage them into further STEM learning and careers.

The event is staged by Scarborough Business Ambassadors with support from headline sponsor McCain Foods, Anglo American, Made Smarter, North Yorkshire Council, KD Recruitment and Lloyd Dowson.

The celebration is also supported by the North Yorkshire Business and Education Partnership (NYBEP).

Several awards were also presented at the event, including a memorial trophy in honour of Vaugn Bulmer, head of coach engineering at Plaxton, where the very first engineering week was held.

Radiographer Sarah Hann with UTC Students

Radiographer Sarah Hann with UTC Students Photo: Richard Ponter

Senior Business Advisor Carey Bilton from North Yorkshire Council meets Sparky the Robot with Richard Barber Chief Engineer at Drax

Senior Business Advisor Carey Bilton from North Yorkshire Council meets Sparky the Robot with Richard Barber Chief Engineer at Drax Photo: Richard Ponter

The Cardio Respiratory Team with a UTC Student

The Cardio Respiratory Team with a UTC Student Photo: Richard Ponter

Unison's Head of Marketing Martin Dowey at the Unison stand

Unison's Head of Marketing Martin Dowey at the Unison stand Photo: Richard Ponter

