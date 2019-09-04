IN PICTURES: Scarborough sunrise captured in nine photos - have you seen any of these hearts?

She wants to share her granddaughter Thalia-Beau Wright's story following the devastating news that her only chance of survival is a heart transplant. Christine said: "Oh what a beautiful morning to kickstart Organ Donation Week 2019 at 5.30am scattering Thalia's Beautiful Little Hearts around our stunning hometown. These are for Thalia, Al and all those families affected by organ donation including all the wonderful hero donors. Our hearts are with you all this week and always." The hearts are placed around Scarborough in the hope to make you think about organ donation.

