This year's Poppy Appeal was officially launched on Saturday with a ceremony at the Brunswick.

Veterans, cadets, standard bearers and supporters took part in the event marking the beginning of the Royal British Legion's largest fundraiser.

Standard bearers arrive..

The Mayor of Scarborough, Cllr Hazel Lynskey, and Town Crier David Birdsall were also present to encourage residents to buy poppies and help the Legion raise thousands of pounds in the lead up to Armistice Day.

Tom Fox addresses the group.

Launching the Poppy Appeal.