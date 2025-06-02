Scarborough Well-Being FayreScarborough Well-Being Fayre
Scarborough Well-Being Fayre

IN PICTURES: Scarborough Wellbeing Fayre returns to The Royal Hotel

By Louise French
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 16:46 BST
Scarborough WellBeing Fayre returned to The Royal Hotel on Saturday May 31.

The fayre brought a welcome boot to the wellness sector in and around Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast.

It was the second time that the WellBeing Fayre had been held in the town, with the Royal Hotel providing a spectacular backdrop to a wonderful array of stallholders, crystal sellers, spiritual artists, tarot readers, astrologers and therapists, who assisted visitors in all matters of Mind, Body and Spirit.

Alongside this there were also a series of free talks and taster sessions, workshops and a sound bath.

The Fayre's objective is to promote and support the local community, working with independent retailers, complementary therapists, traders and people within the field of wellness.

Speaking before the event, organiser Daniel Le Fey Holmes said: “Scarborough owes its heritage to its spa and healing waters.

“We want to bring that heritage back to the town by offering locals and tourists a taste of the Wellness Scarborough has to offer.”

Andrew Stannard with his spiritual cards

1. Scarborough Well-Being Fayre

Andrew Stannard with his spiritual cards Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The stunning surroundings of The Royal Hotel

2. Scarborough Well-Being Fayre

The stunning surroundings of The Royal Hotel Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Vicki Swift with her online fitness training

3. Scarborough Well-Being Fayre

Vicki Swift with her online fitness training Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Enjoying the afternoon

4. Scarborough Well-Being Fayre

Enjoying the afternoon Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ScarboroughMindYorkshire Coast
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice