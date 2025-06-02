The fayre brought a welcome boot to the wellness sector in and around Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast.

It was the second time that the WellBeing Fayre had been held in the town, with the Royal Hotel providing a spectacular backdrop to a wonderful array of stallholders, crystal sellers, spiritual artists, tarot readers, astrologers and therapists, who assisted visitors in all matters of Mind, Body and Spirit.

Alongside this there were also a series of free talks and taster sessions, workshops and a sound bath.

The Fayre's objective is to promote and support the local community, working with independent retailers, complementary therapists, traders and people within the field of wellness.

Speaking before the event, organiser Daniel Le Fey Holmes said: “Scarborough owes its heritage to its spa and healing waters.

“We want to bring that heritage back to the town by offering locals and tourists a taste of the Wellness Scarborough has to offer.”

Scarborough Well-Being Fayre Andrew Stannard with his spiritual cards Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough Well-Being Fayre The stunning surroundings of The Royal Hotel Photo: Richard Ponter