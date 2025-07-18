IN PICTURES: Scarborough YMCA coffee bar reopens after renovation

By Louise French
Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 16:57 BST
Mark Dresser, Liam Downey, Steve Brewster and Owen Price in the reception areaplaceholder image
Scarborough's YMCA has officially reopened its reception and coffee bar area, thanks to a generous donation that funded its redecoration.

The newly refreshed space officially reopened on Monday, July 7th with a small gathering of supporters and staff.

Those present celebrated with a small buffet and cake, making the most of the opportunity to gather and enjoy the updated facilities.

Steve Brewster, Theatre Manager at YMCA Yorkshire Coast, expressed enthusiasm for the reopening, and extended an invitation to everyone to visit and see the improvements.

