IN PICTURES: Scarborough YMCA coffee bar reopens after renovation
Scarborough's YMCA has officially reopened its reception and coffee bar area, thanks to a generous donation that funded its redecoration.
The newly refreshed space officially reopened on Monday, July 7th with a small gathering of supporters and staff.
Those present celebrated with a small buffet and cake, making the most of the opportunity to gather and enjoy the updated facilities.
Steve Brewster, Theatre Manager at YMCA Yorkshire Coast, expressed enthusiasm for the reopening, and extended an invitation to everyone to visit and see the improvements.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.