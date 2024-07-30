IN PICTURES: Scarborough's Peasholm Park glistens in the summer sunshine

First opened in 1912, the park has been popular with locals and visitors alike for more than a century.

Voted 6th Best Park in the UK and 25th Best Park in the whole of Europe in the Trip Advisor Traveller's Choice Awards, the park is located in Scarborough’s North Bay and is a must-see for anyone visiting the Yorkshire Coast.

With a rich history and after having recently received a prestigious Green Flag Award, the oriental themed park offers a beautiful system of streams and waterfalls, mini bridges and mystical gardens for the whole family to enjoy.

The park is also home to the world famous Naval Warfare battles which take place on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays in July and August.

During the summer months, brightly painted rowing boats, canoes and dragon themed pedalos are available to hire.

Strategically positioned in the middle of the lake, in front of the largest waterfall, sits Peasholm Bandstand.

The Bandstand hosts Sunday afternoon band concerts, normally during July and August.Peasholm Park also comes complete with a putting green, a café serving both hot and cold food, a refreshments kiosk, toilets, an 18-hole mini golf course and the iconic Peasholm Park Island.

