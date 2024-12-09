The tractors set off from Moor Farm, on Gowland Lane in Cloughton, before joining Lindhead Road on the way to Burniston.

The vehicles turned right onto Burniston High Street and then the route continued onto Scalby Road, Green Lane, Cross Lane and the Coastal Road.

Finally the convoy made its way to the Peasholm roundabout and onto Sandside before arriving outside the Spa.

Crowds gathered along the route to show their support and make donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Here is a selection of photos taken by Richard Ponter.

