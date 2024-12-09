In pictures: Seasonally styled vehicles travel through Scarborough on Christmas Tractor Run in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance

By Dominic Brown
Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:54 BST
A convoy of festively decorated tractors made its way along the South Bay seafront to raise funds for charity.

The tractors set off from Moor Farm, on Gowland Lane in Cloughton, before joining Lindhead Road on the way to Burniston.

The vehicles turned right onto Burniston High Street and then the route continued onto Scalby Road, Green Lane, Cross Lane and the Coastal Road.

Finally the convoy made its way to the Peasholm roundabout and onto Sandside before arriving outside the Spa.

Crowds gathered along the route to show their support and make donations to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Here is a selection of photos taken by Richard Ponter.

The Christmas Tractor Run on South Bay. Pictured are volunteers raising money for the Air Ambulance

1. Christmas Tractor Run

The Christmas Tractor Run on South Bay. Pictured are volunteers raising money for the Air Ambulance Photo: Richard Ponter

A tractor travelling along Scarborough's South Bay seafront

2. Christmas Tractor Run

A tractor travelling along Scarborough's South Bay seafront Photo: Richard Ponter

Travelling along Scarborough's South Bay seafront

3. Christmas Tractor Run

Travelling along Scarborough's South Bay seafront Photo: Richard Ponter

The convoy of tractors at Scarborough's South Bay

4. Christmas Tractor Run

The convoy of tractors at Scarborough's South Bay Photo: Richard Ponter

