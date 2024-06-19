IN PICTURES: Simple Minds and Del Amitri deliver sensational Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Standing alongside fellow founder member and guitarist Charlie Burchill, Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr told the packed crowd: “Our management said we are going to break new ground this year – ‘we are going to Scarborough!’

"But myself and Charlie have been here before.

"We came here as children on family holidays.

"So, after all these years, we are back… so we better be good!”

Jim, Charlie and the band launched into a set which showcased songs from across their glittering career.

Opening with the iconic Waterfront, they continued with such hits as Promised You A Miracle, New Gold Dream, Belfast Child, Don’t You Forget About Me before ending their encore with the massive anthem Alive and Kicking.

Del Amitri opened the night brilliantly with a set which included Always the Last to Know, Opposite View and Nothing Ever Happens.

The next act at the Open Air Theatre is Anne-Marie on Thursday June 20.

