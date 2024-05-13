IN PICTURES: Take a first look inside Scarborough pub The Ramshill Hotel as it reopens

The popular venue, which closed in April of last year, has reopened under the stewardship of new landlords Zac Sawyer and Drew Wilson.

Opening weekend saw performances from Scarborough favourite Seaside Danny Wilde, the amazing Paul Brian and a host of regulars as weekly karaoke sessions began on Sunday.

With a promise of sport on TV, a warm welcome for pet pooches and the rebuilding of both pool and darts teams, the new landlords are on track to return the Ramshill to its position as a favoured watering hole.