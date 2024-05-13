The Ramshill Hotel reopensThe Ramshill Hotel reopens
IN PICTURES: Take a first look inside Scarborough pub The Ramshill Hotel as it reopens

By Louise French
Published 13th May 2024, 16:38 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 17:37 BST
The Ramshill Hotel in Scarborough has reopened under new management.

The popular venue, which closed in April of last year, has reopened under the stewardship of new landlords Zac Sawyer and Drew Wilson.

Opening weekend saw performances from Scarborough favourite Seaside Danny Wilde, the amazing Paul Brian and a host of regulars as weekly karaoke sessions began on Sunday.

With a promise of sport on TV, a warm welcome for pet pooches and the rebuilding of both pool and darts teams, the new landlords are on track to return the Ramshill to its position as a favoured watering hole.

Zac Sawyer and Drew Wilson welcome guests

Zac Sawyer and Drew Wilson welcome guests Photo: Richard Ponter

Staff welcome guests at the bar

Staff welcome guests at the bar Photo: Richard Ponter

Always time for a game

Always time for a game Photo: Richard Ponter

Enjoying a drink with friends

Enjoying a drink with friends Photo: Richard Ponter

