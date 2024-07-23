Alpamare reopensAlpamare reopens
Alpamare reopens

IN PICTURES: Take a look as Scarborough's Alpamare water park gets ready to reopen

By Louise French
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 17:24 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 17:25 BST
Scarborough’s Alpamare water park re-opens to the public on Wednesday July 24 at 10am.

The water park, which closed in December 2023, is now under the control of North Yorkshire Council and will be operated by the team at Flamingo Land.

Flamingo Land CEO, Gordon Gibb, said: “This opening would not have been possible without a super-human effort from our team and fantastic support from North Yorkshire Council.

“We are now looking forward to welcoming visitors to this amazing attraction for Scarborough, which will be a huge boost for the resort’s summer season.”

The North Bay attraction boasts a wave pool, a splash and play pool, four state-of-the-art slides, two outdoor pools and a café and terrace bar.

Its alpine-themed spa and treatment area will open at a later date.

To find out more, including opening times and admission prices, visit Alpamare Scarborough on Facebook or alpamare.co.uk.

Making a splash!

1. Alpamare reopens

Making a splash!Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Having fun in the outdoor pool

2. Alpamare reopens

Having fun in the outdoor poolPhoto: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Younger visitors love the play area

3. Alpamare reopens

Younger visitors love the play areaPhoto: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Seeing double

4. Alpamare reopens

Seeing doublePhoto: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.