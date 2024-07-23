The water park, which closed in December 2023, is now under the control of North Yorkshire Council and will be operated by the team at Flamingo Land.

Flamingo Land CEO, Gordon Gibb, said: “This opening would not have been possible without a super-human effort from our team and fantastic support from North Yorkshire Council.

“We are now looking forward to welcoming visitors to this amazing attraction for Scarborough, which will be a huge boost for the resort’s summer season.”

The North Bay attraction boasts a wave pool, a splash and play pool, four state-of-the-art slides, two outdoor pools and a café and terrace bar.

Its alpine-themed spa and treatment area will open at a later date.

To find out more, including opening times and admission prices, visit Alpamare Scarborough on Facebook or alpamare.co.uk.

