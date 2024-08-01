IN PICTURES: Take a look at the beautiful new art installation in Scarborough's South Cliff Gardens

Thirty stunning pieces of artwork, inspired by the natural world and skilfully crafted into a unique display by artist Eleanor Alice Hawkes, have been placed on display at Scarborough’s South Cliff Gardens

The new arts trail – titled ‘Don’t Forget the Flowers’ features a mixture of digital designs and photographs taken in Yorkshire, London and Amsterdam.

The designs took almost two years to plan and create.

Ms Hawkes said: “This is a very special opportunity to share my love for nature with others.

“For the flowers displayed to spark conversations between strangers.

“To ignite memories of nostalgia through a certain flower or plant.

“To make someone smile on a rainy day.

“To bring solace and strength when the waves get rough.

“To remember that just like in nature, nothing is permanent.”

Gemma Alexander – Community Engagement Officer for South Cliff Gardens said: “It’s been a real pleasure to collaborate with Ellie on this project and to showcase an emerging Yorkshire artist.

“The gardens have long been a place to stop and appreciate nature and this trail enhances that visitor experience.

“Ellie’s work reminds us to take time out to really appreciate the natural world and invites us to pause a little longer in our recently restored gardens.

“Each of the thirty pieces has its own identity so it is well worth seeking them all out, they also change with the conditions so even on the dullest day they bring a special resonance to their surroundings and no two visits to view them will be the same.”

Using digital methods such as photography, printing and scanning, MS Hawkes creates intricate designs with flora and fauna.

Her designs respond to seasonal changes and appear three dimensional in form.

Ms Hawkes says that her work has been inspired by a love for landscapes and nature from a young age.

She said: “Nature for me, and being within it, is a therapy.

“It’s extremely beneficial for my mental health and makes me appreciate the beauty around us and the present moment.

“It takes me away from negativity and brings a temporary peace.

“I am fascinated by the changing seasons, new life, flowers, beautiful trees and all the delights nature brings.”

1 . Don’t Forget the Flowers Eleanor Alice Hawkes with one of her designs Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Don’t Forget the Flowers The designs will appear different each day Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Don’t Forget the Flowers Ms Hawkes has a love of nature Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Don’t Forget the Flowers Ms Hawkes loves to be surrounded by nature Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales