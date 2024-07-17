Inside Scarborough Hospital's new Urgent and Emergency Care CentreInside Scarborough Hospital's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre
Inside Scarborough Hospital's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

IN PICTURES: Take a look inside Scarborough Hospital's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

By Louise French
Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:17 BST
Scarborough Hospital’s new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre is expected to open its doors to patients at the end of September.

The £47m state-of-the-art urgent and emergency care centre (UECC) will almost double the existing space at Scarborough Hospital on Woodlands Drive once it is completed this autumn.

Across multiple floors, departments and wards, everything from the colours to the architecture has been designed with a purpose.

In addition to a new CT scanner and two new X-ray machines, the site comes with a secure room for highly infectious diseases and the whole building could be securely divided into two sections in the case of a wider outbreak, such as Covid-19.

Ed Smith, deputy medical director at the NHS Trust, said: “We’re incredibly excited about opening this new building which demonstrates a commitment to the sustainability of healthcare services on the Scarborough Hospital site, providing care for patients up and down the coast.

“It’s difficult to overstate how important this is for our services.”

Photographer Richard Ponter went along for a special behind the scenes tour of the new site – check out his images below.

The entrance to Scarborough's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

1. Inside Scarborough Hospital's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

The entrance to Scarborough's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Welcome

2. Inside Scarborough Hospital's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

Welcome Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
The main entrance

3. Inside Scarborough Hospital's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

The main entrance Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Joanne Southwell explains about the new facility

4. Inside Scarborough Hospital's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

Joanne Southwell explains about the new facility Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Covid-19NHS Trust
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice