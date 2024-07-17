IN PICTURES: Take a look inside Scarborough Hospital's new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre

The £47m state-of-the-art urgent and emergency care centre (UECC) will almost double the existing space at Scarborough Hospital on Woodlands Drive once it is completed this autumn.

Across multiple floors, departments and wards, everything from the colours to the architecture has been designed with a purpose.

In addition to a new CT scanner and two new X-ray machines, the site comes with a secure room for highly infectious diseases and the whole building could be securely divided into two sections in the case of a wider outbreak, such as Covid-19.

Ed Smith, deputy medical director at the NHS Trust, said: “We’re incredibly excited about opening this new building which demonstrates a commitment to the sustainability of healthcare services on the Scarborough Hospital site, providing care for patients up and down the coast.

“It’s difficult to overstate how important this is for our services.”

Photographer Richard Ponter went along for a special behind the scenes tour of the new site – check out his images below.

