In pictures: The 10 best hotels in Scarborough for 2019 according to Trip Advisor reviews These are the 10 highest rated hotels in Scarborough according to Trip Advisor's traveller reviews. The list includes town centre venues as well as country house hotels. Cover photo by Tony Freeman. 1. Wrea Head Hall The Wrea Head Hall in Scalby is praised for its "truly breathtaking, uninterrupted views across the Yorkshire countryside". 2. Weston Hotel The Weston Hotel on the Esplanade is praised for its location and panoramic views. 3. Ox Pasture Hall Hotel This "wonderful, luxury, country house hotel" is located in the North Yorkshire Moors National Park. 4. Park Manor Hotel A review says: "Our last-minute weekend break to Scarborough was made even better by choosing this lovely hotel. Our initial welcome was warm, and everything was explained well." Page 1 of 3