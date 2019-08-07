IN PICTURES: The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show

From produce and handicraft to sheep and displays, there was plenty of fun for all the family at the 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show,

1. The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show Show secretary Gena Douglas with the 100th show commemorative book Louise Perrin jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show Steven Kirby from Barstow Hall Farm, Northallerton with his prize winning Texel Sheep Louise Perrin jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show Marvellous creations on display in the handicraft tent Louise Perrin jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show Nancy with her Toggenburg goat Louise Perrin jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more