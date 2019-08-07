IN PICTURES: The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show
The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show has taken place. Have a look through our pictures from the day and see if you're in them.
From produce and handicraft to sheep and displays, there was plenty of fun for all the family at the 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show,
Show secretary Gena Douglas with the 100th show commemorative book
Steven Kirby from Barstow Hall Farm, Northallerton with his prize winning Texel Sheep
Marvellous creations on display in the handicraft tent
Nancy with her Toggenburg goat
