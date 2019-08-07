Crowds enjoy the entertainment in the main ring.

IN PICTURES: The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show

The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show has taken place. Have a look through our pictures from the day and see if you're in them.

From produce and handicraft to sheep and displays, there was plenty of fun for all the family at the 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show,

Show secretary Gena Douglas with the 100th show commemorative book

1. The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show

Show secretary Gena Douglas with the 100th show commemorative book
Louise Perrin
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Steven Kirby from Barstow Hall Farm, Northallerton with his prize winning Texel Sheep

2. The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show

Steven Kirby from Barstow Hall Farm, Northallerton with his prize winning Texel Sheep
Louise Perrin
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Marvellous creations on display in the handicraft tent

3. The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show

Marvellous creations on display in the handicraft tent
Louise Perrin
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Nancy with her Toggenburg goat

4. The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show

Nancy with her Toggenburg goat
Louise Perrin
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3