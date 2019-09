Villagers competed in almost 200 classes ranging from 'Three Stubble Turnips' and 'Three Spikes Gladiolus' to 'Five Cheese Scones' and 'Biggest Sunflower'. Show chairman, Sue Butler said turn out was good, with quite a few new entrants, some of whom won prizes.

