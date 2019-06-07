The struggling high street

In pictures: the empty premises that are spoiling Scarborough town centre

It has been, and continues to be a challenging time for the UK's high street and in Scarborough the situation is no different.

These are the premises in the town centre which are currently unoccupied.

7 Aberdeen Walk.

The former Christmas bargain store.

The former Thortons premises on Westborough which are to be taken over by Holland and Barrett.

Plans to convert this former coffee shop into a Japanese cafe with a fish tank were submitted last year.

