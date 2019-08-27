Sowing acorns

IN PICTURES: The Forestry Commission celebrates its 100th anniversary at Dalby Forest

Staff at Dalby Forest Visitor Centre are planning a day of celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the Forestry Commission.

The event, on Sunday September 1, will lift the lid on all things Dalby, so if you’ve ever wondered “How do they do that?” or “What was that animal?” now is the time to find out. There will be an opportunity to discover the range of activities on offer in the forest, from planting trees to exploring the impact of beavers on flood prevention. The visitor centre and Low Dalby courtyard will host exhibits and stalls, and there will be plenty to see and do.

Cone picking circa 1980

1. Forestry Commission Centenary - Dalby Forest

Cone picking circa 1980
Forestry Commission
other
Buy a Photo
Stan Elliot and Les Thompson spraying c.1970

2. Forestry Commission Centenary - Dalby Forest

Stan Elliot and Les Thompson spraying c.1970
Forestry Commission
other
Buy a Photo
Chainsawing circa. 1980

3. Forestry Commission Centenary - Dalby Forest

Chainsawing circa. 1980
Forestry Commission
other
Buy a Photo
Dalby nursery 1946

4. Forestry Commission Centenary - Dalby Forest

Dalby nursery 1946
Forestry Commission
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2