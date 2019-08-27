IN PICTURES: The Forestry Commission celebrates its 100th anniversary at Dalby Forest
Staff at Dalby Forest Visitor Centre are planning a day of celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the Forestry Commission.
The event, on Sunday September 1, will lift the lid on all things Dalby, so if you’ve ever wondered “How do they do that?” or “What was that animal?” now is the time to find out. There will be an opportunity to discover the range of activities on offer in the forest, from planting trees to exploring the impact of beavers on flood prevention. The visitor centre and Low Dalby courtyard will host exhibits and stalls, and there will be plenty to see and do.