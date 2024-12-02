'The Governess' lights up Saint Catherine'splaceholder image
'The Governess' lights up Saint Catherine's

IN PICTURES: 'The Governess' lights up Scarborough's Saint Catherine's Hospice for Christmas

By Louise French
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 14:27 BST
Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty brought a little Christmas magic to Saint Catherine’s on Friday (November 29) as she arrived in full pantomime costume to switch on the hospice’s Christmas lights.

The light switch on also marked the launch of Saint Catherine’s Ruby Anniversary fundraising events as the hospice marks forty years of caring for the people of Scarborough and the surrounding areas.

The well-attended event, which raised £1000 for the hospice, saw people travel from across the area to meet the star of ITV’s The Chase, who happily signed autographs for those in attendance.

A spokesperson for Saint Catherine’s said: “A massive thank you to Anne Hegerty for switching on our Christmas lights this weekend, transforming the hospice into a magical festive wonderland.”

Archie McNally provided entertainment on the night and Scarborough Rugby First Team and Staintondale Tractor Club were also in attendance.

Anne Hegerty stars as the Fairy Godmother in this year’s pantomime, Cinderella, at Scarborough Spa from Saturday December 7 – Wednesday January 1.

To find out more, or to buy tickets, visit https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/whats-on/cinderella.

Anne Hegarty switches on the lights in full panto costume

1. 'The Governess' lights up Saint Catherine's

Anne Hegarty switches on the lights in full panto costume Photo: Richard Ponter

Saint Catherine's looks magical following the light switch on

2. 'The Governess' lights up Saint Catherine's

Saint Catherine's looks magical following the light switch on Photo: Richard Ponter

The team from Flavour's Bistro cheer

3. 'The Governess' lights up Saint Catherine's

The team from Flavour's Bistro cheer Photo: Richard Ponter

Youngsters enjoy the event

4. 'The Governess' lights up Saint Catherine's

Youngsters enjoy the event Photo: Richard Ponter

