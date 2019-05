Some of the world's leading cyclists will be on the Yorkshire coast this weekend when the fifth edition of the Tour de Yorkshire visits Bridlington, Whitby and Scarborough.

Here's a look back to some of the previous visits the Tour has made to our region, since the very first stage of the very first race brought riders including Sir Bradley Wiggins to tackle the roads on our doorstep.

Crowds gather as the cyclists head along the seafront towards the finish line in the 2018 race.

The first edition of the race in 2015 took the peloton through the Dalby Forest.

Riders passing through the centre of the village last year.

The Tour de Yorkshire races along Filey seafront and turns toward the town centre met with cheering crowds in 2018.

The village was on the route of the first race in 2015 and will welcome the cyclists again this year.

Residents in the village of Fylingthorpe dressed up and created a pop-up cafe for cyclists in the stage one of 2017 Tour de Yorkshire. The party was Yorkshire and French themed with a Yorkshire Pudding tree and French wine.

The peloton makes its way up the Cote de Robin Hood's Bay on stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire from Middlesbrough to Scarborough in 2016.

Whitby Abbey will again provide a dramatic backdrop to the race, with the leaders expected to sprint through at around 4.15pm on Saturday.

JLT Condor Cycling Team riders Tom Moses, Stephen Williams and Graham Briggs, on the moors above Grosmont during their recce of the third stage of the Tour de Yorkshire in April 2016.