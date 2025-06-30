Armed Forces Day 2025placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Thousands enjoy Scarborough Armed Forces Day celebrations

By Louise French
Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 14:46 BST
Thousands of people paid tribute to Britain’s military at Scarborough’s annual Armed Forces Day celebration at the weekend.

Planes took to the sky and marching bands performed along the seafront on Saturday as young and old gathered under blue skies.

Hosted by North Yorkshire Council as part of its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, the event was sponsored by the Skipton Building Society.

The chair of North Yorkshire Council, Cllr George Jabbour, was present alongside the authority’s Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Kevin Foster, and chief executive, Richard Flinton.

Speaking after the event, Cllr Jabbour said: “It was a tremendous honour to open Scarborough’s Armed Forces Day and to review the Standards on such a special and moving occasion.

“Many thousands of people visited our beautiful town to commemorate the sacrifice of those who lost their lives defending our freedoms and pay thanks to the service men and women who are currently operating in His Majesty's Armed Forces.

“It was a glorious ceremony that shone an incredibly positive light on Scarborough and the whole of North Yorkshire.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who made the event such an outstanding success.”

The arrival of a replica of the 16th century Spanish galleon, the Nao Victoria, into the resort also drew visitors over the weekend.

The vessel will be moored at North Wharf Quay and open to the public until Sunday (July 6).

The Sea Cadets march to the beat

1. Armed Forces Day 2025

The Sea Cadets march to the beat Photo: Richard Ponter

Crowds enjoy the parade

2. Armed Forces Day 2025

Crowds enjoy the parade Photo: Richard Ponter

Town Crier David Birdsall reads the proclamation

3. Armed Forces Day 2025

Town Crier David Birdsall reads the proclamation Photo: Richard Ponter

The band leader gives the salute

4. Armed Forces Day 2025

The band leader gives the salute Photo: Richard Ponter

