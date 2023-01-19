IN PICTURES: Three wonderful Whitby area winter walks you can do this January
With such beautiful scenery for miles around, there are few nicer parts of the country than the Whitby area to enjoy a bracing January walk.
Here are three strolls you can enjoy courtesy of Stuart Bell, who writes our Stroll With Stu columns, to kick-start the new year.
You could try a five-mile walk from moorland to seaside, taking in the quaint charm of Robin Hood’s Bay, or go on a five-mile stroll, mostly on stone trods, which takes in the villages of Stainsacre, Sneaton and Ruswarp.
You can also enjoy a nice 4.5-miler around the rejuvenated resort of Saltburn, which you can walk at a leisurely pace to enjoy all it has to offer.