Robin Hood's Bay walk - View of Robin Hood's Bay red rooftops.

IN PICTURES: Three wonderful Whitby area winter walks you can do this January

With such beautiful scenery for miles around, there are few nicer parts of the country than the Whitby area to enjoy a bracing January walk.

By Duncan Atkins
1 hour ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:06pm

Here are three strolls you can enjoy courtesy of Stuart Bell, who writes our Stroll With Stu columns, to kick-start the new year.

You could try a five-mile walk from moorland to seaside, taking in the quaint charm of Robin Hood’s Bay, or go on a five-mile stroll, mostly on stone trods, which takes in the villages of Stainsacre, Sneaton and Ruswarp.

You can also enjoy a nice 4.5-miler around the rejuvenated resort of Saltburn, which you can walk at a leisurely pace to enjoy all it has to offer.

Robin Hood's Bay walk - a fantastic stretch of coastline.

Robin Hood's Bay walk - You can meet some curious cattle on this walk!

Robin Hood's Bay walk - Old St Stephen's Church at Robin Hood's Bay.

Map of the Robin Hood's Bay walk.

Photo: Whitby are Jan walks

