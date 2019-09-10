IN PICTURES: Top Gear team visit The Lion at Blakey Ridge

The Top Gear presenters arrived in some pretty impressive vehicles, which looked fantastic against the backdrop of the North Yorkshire countryside. The Lion at Blakey Ridge, well known for its fabulous food, was happy to play host to the familiar faces. Waitress Shannon Crossland said: "They were here yesterday and came back to finish filming this morning, they were all really nice and friendly, we even made the production crew bacon and sausage sandwiches."

