A highlight of the Whitby area’s summer calendar, the show attracted thousands of visitors who enjoyed the brilliant weather and all things countryside.
Ferrets, horses, horticulture and handicrafts, livestock, fur and feather, a dog show, sheep dog trials, vintage machinery and motorcycles, Bilsdale Silver Band, Vanguard Historical Re-enactment, food and a beer tent kept crowds entertained throughout the day.
Check out our gallery of images, kindly supplied by Neil Clark, Wayne Stephens, Lisa Smith and Lloyd Evans.
