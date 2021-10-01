In pictures: Where Whitby folk like to go for cuppa, on International Coffee Day

In celebration of International Coffee Day today (Oct 1), we asked Whitby Gazette readers their favourite spots in town to go for a cuppa.

By Duncan Atkins
Friday, 1st October 2021, 10:28 am
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 10:30 am

Here are the results.

1. Whitby cafes and coffee shops

The Little Fox on Bridge Street offers tea, cake - and books!

Photo: Duncan Atkins

2. Whitby cafes and coffee shops

No 54 on Baxtergate is one of Whitby's newer coffee shops.

Photo: Duncan Atkins

3. Whitby cafes and coffee shops

Mr Cooper's on Church Street.

Photo: Duncan Atkins

4. Whitby cafes and coffee shops

Java at the bottom of Flowergate.

Photo: Duncan Atkins

