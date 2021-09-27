The RNLI crew as well as the local coastguard took on the task of pulling the lifeboat by hand through the streets of Whitby to take her to a temporary home at Coates Marine.
The lifeboat is usually on display at the museum, on Pier Road, but is moving out temporarily while the museum undergoes a major refurbishment.
Crew pull the Robert & Ellen Robson out of the lifeboat museum.
Photo: Ceri Oakes, RNLI
RNLI crew at the lifeboat museum.
Photo: Ceri Oakes, RNLI
RNLI fundraisers Ada Myers and Rosie Jones.
Photo: Ceri Oakes, RNLI
Former coxswain and museum curator, Pete Thomson MBE, with his certificate of thanks from the RNLI.
Photo: Ceri Oakes, RNLI