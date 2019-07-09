A thumbs up from competitors

In pictures - Whitby's Colour Run brings rainbow of colour to beach

Whitby District Lions Club ran their third Rainbow Colour Run on Sunday.

Around 60 runners took part as three colour stations blasted the runners with a bright, neon range of coloured powder.

A nice shade of green!

1. Whitby Colour Run 2019

Derek Earl

The beach chalets add to the colourful scenes

2. Whitby Colour Run 2019

Derek Earl

Runners work their way through the wet sand

3. Whitby Colour Run 2019


Family fun galore at the colour run.

4. Whitby Colour Run 2019

Derek Earl.

