In pictures - Whitby's Colour Run brings rainbow of colour to beach
Whitby District Lions Club ran their third Rainbow Colour Run on Sunday.
Around 60 runners took part as three colour stations blasted the runners with a bright, neon range of coloured powder.
1. Whitby Colour Run 2019
A nice shade of green!
Derek Earl
2. Whitby Colour Run 2019
The beach chalets add to the colourful scenes
Derek Earl
3. Whitby Colour Run 2019
Runners work their way through the wet sand
4. Whitby Colour Run 2019
Family fun galore at the colour run.
Derek Earl.
