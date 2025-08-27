IN PICTURES: your photos showing heart-breaking scenes of North York Moors fire

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Aug 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 12:24 BST
Farmers and firefighters continue to battle to get the Langdale Moor blaze under control, while some roads in the area, including the Whitby to Scarborough road, currently remain closed to billowing smoke.

The heart-breaking scenes have been captured on camera by many of our readers – here’s a selection of some of your photos.

Dramatic shots of the Langdale Moor fire and smoke, as taken by our readers.

1. Langdale Moor fire

Dramatic shots of the Langdale Moor fire and smoke, as taken by our readers. Photo: submitted

Photo taken from Suffield, Scarborough, by Kerry Kay.

2. Langdale Moor Fire

Photo taken from Suffield, Scarborough, by Kerry Kay. Photo: submitted

The smoke could be seen from Kilham, near Bridlington. PIcture by Lina Grincelaityte-Girling

3. Langdale Moor Fire

The smoke could be seen from Kilham, near Bridlington. PIcture by Lina Grincelaityte-Girling Photo: submitted

Kevin Metcalf took this dramatic image from Scarborough North Bay.

4. Langdale Moor Fire

Kevin Metcalf took this dramatic image from Scarborough North Bay. Photo: submitted

