IN PICTURES: your photos showing heart-breaking scenes of North York Moors fire

The heart-breaking scenes have been captured on camera by many of our readers – here’s a selection of some of your photos.
1. Langdale Moor fire
Dramatic shots of the Langdale Moor fire and smoke, as taken by our readers. Photo: submitted
2. Langdale Moor Fire
Photo taken from Suffield, Scarborough, by Kerry Kay. Photo: submitted
3. Langdale Moor Fire
The smoke could be seen from Kilham, near Bridlington. PIcture by Lina Grincelaityte-Girling Photo: submitted
4. Langdale Moor Fire
Kevin Metcalf took this dramatic image from Scarborough North Bay. Photo: submitted