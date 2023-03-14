News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
39 minutes ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
46 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
5 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
5 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
6 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
Red Nose Day fun for Comic Relief in Whitby and Scarborough, from 2007 to 2013.
Red Nose Day fun for Comic Relief in Whitby and Scarborough, from 2007 to 2013.
Red Nose Day fun for Comic Relief in Whitby and Scarborough, from 2007 to 2013.

IN RETRO: 21 photos to show Scarborough and Whitby Red Nose Day fun from 2007 to 2013

With this year’s Comic Relief Red Nose Day coming up on Friday March 17, we took a look back from the picture archives to see how people in the Scarborough and Whitby area have raised funds in the past.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:42 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:12 GMT

See if you can spot anyone you recognise on these fun pictures!

Red Nose Day ... Sixth Form College students get set to take to the catwalk for their fund raising fashion show. 091180

1. Red Nose Day Retro pictures

Red Nose Day ... Sixth Form College students get set to take to the catwalk for their fund raising fashion show. 091180 Photo: Kevin Allen

Photo Sales
Headteacher at Danby School Clive Hellawell has his head shaved into a mohican for Comic Relief picture: Ceri Oakes, w131104c

2. Red Nose Day Retro pictures

Headteacher at Danby School Clive Hellawell has his head shaved into a mohican for Comic Relief picture: Ceri Oakes, w131104c Photo: Ceri Oakes

Photo Sales
Bean me up!! Opera House Casino worker Ashleigh Nellist in going to sit in bath tub of beans, in the casino window, from 5pm-5am on Red Nose Day. 110958f, pic by Andrew Higgins

3. Red Nose Day Retro pictures

Bean me up!! Opera House Casino worker Ashleigh Nellist in going to sit in bath tub of beans, in the casino window, from 5pm-5am on Red Nose Day. 110958f, pic by Andrew Higgins Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
The Botham's girls selling red-themed cakes and biscuits for Comic Relief picture: Ceri Oakes, w131104h

4. Red Nose Day Retro pictures

The Botham's girls selling red-themed cakes and biscuits for Comic Relief picture: Ceri Oakes, w131104h Photo: Ceri Oakes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
ScarboroughWhitby