IN RETRO: 21 photos to show Scarborough and Whitby Red Nose Day photos from 2007 to 2013

With this year’s Comic Relief Red Nose Day coming up on Friday March 17, we took a look back from the picture archives to see how people in the Scarborough area have raised funds in the past.
See if you can spot anyone you recognise on these fun pictures!
1. Red Nose Day Retro pictures
Red Nose Day ... Sixth Form College students get set to take to the catwalk for their fund raising fashion show.
091180 Photo: Kevin Allen
2. Red Nose Day Retro pictures
Headteacher at Danby School Clive Hellawell has his head shaved into a mohican for Comic Relief
picture: Ceri Oakes, w131104c Photo: Ceri Oakes
3. Red Nose Day Retro pictures
Bean me up!! Opera House Casino worker Ashleigh Nellist in going to sit in bath tub of beans, in the casino window, from 5pm-5am on Red Nose Day. 110958f, pic by Andrew Higgins Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. Red Nose Day Retro pictures
The Botham's girls selling red-themed cakes and biscuits for Comic Relief
picture: Ceri Oakes, w131104h Photo: Ceri Oakes