Inclusive movies to deliver a reel treat at Pickering Library

A new type of film screenings are set to take place at Pickering Library.

Running from October to next April, Pickering Library will be offering two screenings every month as part of the inclusive More Than Movies Project.

One will be for older people with memory problems, their partners, family members and carers.

The other will be a relaxed screening for families who have a child with autism or other special needs.

The showings will be more informal than the cinema, with room to move about, brighter lighting and no need to be silent.

There will be a chance to chat during the interval over refreshments, and activities for children related to the film will be available to do on the day or to take home.

County Councillor Greg White, executive member for libraries, said: “We are pleased to support this inclusive and social initiative which will allow those who don’t normally go to the cinema the chance to see some much-loved films on the big screen. From The BFG to Sunshine on Leith, the programme is sure to have something for everyone.”

All showings are free but pre-booking is essential as spaces are limited.

Donations for refreshments will be welcome.

For dates of showings and to book your seat please pop into the library or call on 01609 533624. People can also email pickering.library@northyorks.gov.uk.