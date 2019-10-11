Inside and outside the seafront locations that were used in the filming of the BBC sitcom Scarborough
Here are the seafront locations in Scarborough that were used for the filming of the BBC sitcom, Scarborough.
Some are on the title sequence, others, such as Penny Arcade, featured prominently. Most are on the South Bay, although Peasholm Park was also used.
1. Luna Park
Mike (Jason Manford) and Karen (Catherine Tyldesley) were filmed on a ride at Luna Park.
other
2. Newcastle Packet
The Sandside pub was renamed The Good Ship for the series.
jpimedia
3. Penny Arcade
James Corrigan's Penny Arcade was featured extensively.
jpimedia
4. Ivy House
Taking a break during filming at the Ivy House tea room in Sandside.
jpimedia
View more