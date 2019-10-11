s

Inside and outside the seafront locations that were used in the filming of the BBC sitcom Scarborough

Here are the seafront locations in Scarborough that were used for the filming of the BBC sitcom, Scarborough.

Some are on the title sequence, others, such as Penny Arcade, featured prominently. Most are on the South Bay, although Peasholm Park was also used.

Mike (Jason Manford) and Karen (Catherine Tyldesley) were filmed on a ride at Luna Park.

1. Luna Park

2. Newcastle Packet

3. Penny Arcade

4. Ivy House

