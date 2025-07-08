Integra Group completes National Three Peaks Challenge in memory of Scarborough's Tom Morrell

The Integra Group has tackled the National Three Peaks Challenge in memory of Tom Morrell

A team from Scarborough’s Integra Group has completed the National Three Peaks Challenge in memory of Tom Morrell.

The team was raising funds for the Freemans Heart and Lung Transplant Association which supports patients and their families when they are waiting for transplants and after.

Tom received a heart transplant at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle shortly before Christmas 2024, but sadly passed away not long after.

Tom was close friends with a number of the team, which comprised of staff members from Integra Electrical, Integra MEP and G-Nergy Renewables.

The team completed the three peaks despite challenging conditions

They were joined by staff from Boro Tyres, some of Tom’s friends and his partner Lauren.

The Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland (Ben Nevis), England (Scafell Pike) and Wales (Snowdon), within 24 hours.

Speaking on behalf of the team, Jess Bray from Integra Electrical said: “The weather was not in our favour, while the rest of the country was in a heatwave we experienced torrential rain and up to 70mph winds with zero visibility on each mountain!

“We aimed to raise £10,000 and were delighted to pass the £10,000 mark on our way up to Ben Nevis – the current total stands at £12,000 (including some cash donations).”

The team during the challenge - Image: Integra Group

The team also released a statement on its Just Giving page which read: “We are raising funds for The Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association (FHLTA) in loving memory of Thomas Morrell.

“Tom received exceptional care from the dedicated team at the Freeman Hospital, who not only supported him but also the many other patients he met along the way.

“It’s a demanding challenge, one that Tom would have admired. While he never sought a fuss, he would have wanted to support others in receiving the care they need.

“Our goal is to raise as much as possible for this incredible charity so they can continue assisting transplant patients and their families during their most critical moments.

Success! - Image: Integra Group

“If you’re able to donate, please do - every contribution makes a difference.

“Thank you for your support!”

The Just Giving page for those still wishing to donate can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/team/integra-three-peaks.