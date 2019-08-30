Isobel's charity chop for Little Princess Trust at Scarborough salon

A seven-year-old girl has cut off her hair to help poorly children "be happy again".

Isobel Chambers came up with the idea of donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust and raising money for charity in the process.

Isobel after her haircut

After the charity chop, at Joanna's Hair Salon on Gladstone Road, Isobel said "she felt happy that she'd be helping others and that she loved her new hair."

Her mum, Sam Chambers, said: "I'm so proud of her for doing such a selfless thing.

"Anyone that knows Isobel knows how much she loves her long hair, so doing such a kind and brave thing for charity is amazing of her. We're all so proud of her."

Her hair has been donated to the Little Princess Trust which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years old, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

The seven-year-old's sponsored donations also raised £378.50 for the charity.