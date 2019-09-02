It's a Knockout! ... 15 pictures showing all the action from Sunday's charity challenge

Willmott Dixon's Knockout challenge took place yesterday at Raincliffe school.

Teams competed to raise money for Mind as well as their chosen charity. Pictures by Richard Ponter.

1. It's a Knockout Capturing the team exploits with a picture. jpimedia Buy a Photo

