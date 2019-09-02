It's a Knockout.

It's a Knockout! ... 15 pictures showing all the action from Sunday's charity challenge

Willmott Dixon's Knockout challenge took place yesterday at Raincliffe school.

Teams competed to raise money for Mind as well as their chosen charity. Pictures by Richard Ponter.

Capturing the team exploits with a picture.

1. It's a Knockout

Capturing the team exploits with a picture.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Contestants race to the finish line.

2. It's a Knockout

Contestants race to the finish line.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
It's a knockout challenges as the sausages race each other.

3. It's a Knockout

It's a knockout challenges as the sausages race each other.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The sausage teams race each other for top spot.

4. It's a Knockout

The sausage teams race each other for top spot.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4