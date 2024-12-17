It's panto time again as Whitby's Apollo Players present Dick Whittington

Join Whitby’s Apollo Players this January for this panto paved with gold as they pack their bags and head to London in search of fame and fortune!

Can young Dick Whittington, aided by his feline friend, help rid the city from the evil King Rats clutches and fulfil his dream to become Lord Mayor of London?

Find out at Whitby Pavilion Theatre between January 13 and 18.

Dick Whittington has all the traditional ingredients of classic panto; hilarious comedy, audience participation, foot tapping songs, dazzling costumes, bright scenery and a whole host of map-cap characters waiting for you to discover …. all given the Apollo Players treatment you know and love!

The full cast of Dick Whittington, presented by Whitby's Apollo Players.

Tickets for pantomime are on sale now and selling fast.

Tickets can be booked online via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk as well as in person and by calling 01947 824770, from 10am to 3pm.

Early booking is always advised for the matinee performance.

The production contains pyrotechnics, smoke and loud noises.

Martin McLachlan as Dolly Dumpling, Rebecca Kelly-Evans as Dick Whittington and Kirsty Dixon as Idle Jack.

Dick Whittington, by Alan P Frayn, is directed by and musical direction by Chris Wales, choreography by Suzy Corrigan.

You can catch performances from Monday January 13 to Friday January 17, 2025, from 7pm and on Saturday January 18, 2pm & 7pm.