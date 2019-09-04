Jack, Isabella and Isla are the most popular Scarborough baby names

Jack, Isabella and Isla have become the new most popular names for babies born in Scarborough.

ONS figures show that 13 newborns were given the name Jack last year – though this was two fewer than previous top ranker Harry.

Meanwhile, eight girls were called either Isabella or Isla in 2018 – four fewer than Olivia the year before.

The 619 babies who were called Muhammad across Yorkshire and The Humber meant it was the most popular boys’ name throughout the region, beating Oliver and George to top spot.

Olivia was the top girls’ name – 393 newborns were handed the moniker by their parents, pushing it to the top of the list, ahead of Amelia and Isla.

Nationally, the ONS data showed Grayson, Rowan and Tobias entered the top 100 names for boys.

Olivia topped the girls’ list for the third year in succession, with Amelia and Ava in second and third respectively. Ada, Delilah, Ayla, Zoe, Margot and Felicity entered the top 100 names.

Arthur was the only new entry in the top 10 names for boys in 2018, in seventh, moving Jacob down to 11th. Sophia and Grace, at eighth and 10th respectively, replaced Poppy and Lily in the top 10 names for girls.

Nick Stripe, from the ONS, said: “Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2018.

“Arthur surged into the top 10 boys’ names for the first time since the 1920s, and Ada jumped into the girls’ top 100 for the first time in a century too, both perhaps inspired by characters in the BBC TV drama Peaky Blinders.”