Jean raises £750,000 for the air ambulance

Yorkshire Air Ambulance staff recently travelled from across Yorkshire to congratulate Jean Dixon at Scarborough Market on reaching her £750,000 fundraising milestone for the charity.

Jean Dixon, 83, has been running businesses from Scarborough market for over 57 years and in 2004, shortly after her retirement, she decided to take on an empty stall and raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance as a volunteer.

Jean started off in the original market hall with one small stall and over the years expanded the operation.

Then, after the market hall refurbishment in 2017, Jean and her team relocated downstairs to the market vaults where they’ve been ever since.

Over the past 13 years, with help from her dedicated volunteer team through attending various other events, as well as being a public speaker for the charity, Jean has now raised more than £750,000 for the cause.

Jean said: “When I first joined the Yorkshire Air Ambulance as a volunteer, I set out to raise £1 million and I’m so pleased to have reached the three quarters of a million pound mark. Over the years I have met some fantastic people and I wouldn’t have been able to reach this milestone without their support.”

Bob Smailes, Yorkshire Air Ambulance regional fundraising manager for North East Yorkshire, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you and congratulate Jean and the volunteers at Scarborough Market for raising an impressive £750,000.

“Jean is one of our longest and most valued volunteers and she is a firm part of the YAA family. We are very proud of her fundraising efforts and we’re proud to have her as part of our team.”